Newcastle-linked playmaker available for a fee of around €35-40 million

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in recent months.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that a number of Premier League clubs are considering a move for the talented young midfielder and he could cost around €35-40 million.

A few weeks ago, Spanish publication Marca claimed that Newcastle United are keen on signing the 20-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Guerra is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons. He will add creativity and technical ability to the Newcastle midfield if he joins the club. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and someone like Eddie Howe could play a key role in his growth as a footballer.

The reported €35-40 million fee could prove to be a bargain if the 20-year-old manages to fulfil his potential at the Premier League club.

Newcastle could certainly use more creativity and depth in the middle of the park and the Valencia midfielder would be a superb long-term investment for them. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the financial means to get the transfer across the line.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in January.