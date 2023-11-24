Fulham have long been linked with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy but it could be fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle that win the race for his signature.

Christian Falk notes that the Magpies ‘are on the table’ for the Guinean with a release clause of £15.2m.

“Serhou Guirassy is already aware that he can make a move in January as he has a release clause of €17.5m that can be activated at this time,” the head of football at BILD wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“VFB Stuttgart is still fighting for him, but it’s not a lot of money! Not much for the Premier League certainly.

“In the summer, we already mentioned about his opportunity to go to the UK amid interest from Fulham but he didn’t, as he wanted a better opportunity. I’m not sure Fulham is the right club.

“Newcastle United are on the table and might be a more attractive option as a Champions League club.

“We’ll have to see if he’s still playing for Stuttgart until the summer or if he capitalises on his release clause in the winter. It’s just a question of the offer and Newcastle would be a fine deal for Guirassy.”

The 27-year-old has been in impeccable form this term, registering 18 goal contributions (16 goals, two assists) in 10 games this term.

For such a low release clause, one might imagine there may be a few takers in the English top-flight alone come the opening of the January window.

With Newcastle low on firepower – owing to injuries to Alexander Isak (groin), Harvey Barnes (foot) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) – one might imagine Eddie Howe will feel inclined to strengthen his forward department when possible.

In a battle with Marco Silva’s Fulham, it appears likely that the top four hopefuls’ Champions League stats could issue them with the upper hand.