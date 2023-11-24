Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Mais Futebol claims that Newcastle United have been tracking the player since last season, and they are now looking to make a move for him during the January transfer window.

Sporting CP will not negotiate his departure midway through the season and therefore Newcastle will have to trigger his €60 million release clause in order to sign the player. The 22-year-old Portuguese international has shown his quality for club and country and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class defender.

Newcastle could certainly use defensive reinforcements and Inacio would be a quality long-term investment for them. The 22-year-old could be the ideal, long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, a report from Correio Da Manha (h/t SportWitness) claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in the player as well.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at the club and it is no surprise that Liverpool are looking at defenders. The 22-year-old would be a solid acquisition for them and they have the finances to pay the reported release clause as well.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, the likes of Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from the club, and the Red Devils will have to bring in adequate replacements.

Inacio would improve all three Premier League clubs, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for the player as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.