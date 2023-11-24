Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been linked with the move away from the club during the January transfer window.

According to reports, Newcastle could let the 17-year-old leave the club on loan midway through the season so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience and playing time.

Miley is highly rated at the Premier League club and he has a bright future ahead of him. Regular football during the second half of the campaign would give him immense confidence and belief.

The talented young midfielder needs ample game time at this stage of his career in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Ample game time during the second half of the season will allow Miley to return to Newcastle as a better player next season.

The player is already knocking on the door of the first team and he will be hoping to establish himself as an important first-team player for Eddie Howe and Newcastle next season.