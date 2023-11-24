Pep Guardiola reveals he won’t resign if Manchester City get relegated

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he will stick with Manchester City even if they get relegated to League One.

The Manchester club were charged with 115 breaches of financial fair play earlier this year, with the case expected to drag out over the next two years.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction last week, the most in the Premier League’s history, after just one charge of breaching FFP.

As a result, speculation around the potential punishment for Manchester City, if found guilty, has been widespread with many believing that the club should receive a worse charge.

Speaking ahead of his side’s title clash with Liverpool, Guardiola was asked about Everton’s punishment and what he would do if he found himself in an identical position.

“I will answer when I have the sentence [decision]. You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proved.” He said via the Guardian.

The Spanish manager then went on to reassert his position that no matter what happens, he will stick by the club.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here [Premier League] or being in League One.

“Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

For the time being, Guardiola will be more worried about the looming clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side at 12.30 pm tomorrow.

With the title expected to be a three-horse race this season, Saturday’s result will no doubt shape the rest of the season.