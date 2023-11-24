Player’s camp have informed Newcastle how much they need to pay for 21-goal ace in January

Newcastle United and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fantastic form for Brazilian club Santos and he has 21 goals to his name in this calendar year. A report from the Brazilian version of GOAL claims that Santos could be willing to sanction the departure of the talented young striker for a fee of around €18 million plus bonuses.

Apparently, the striker’s representatives have already relayed the information to Newcastle and Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see if the clubs are willing to stump up the cash for the talented young striker.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more depth to their attacking unit and Leonardo could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. He has the potential to develop into a key player for the Magpies and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Wilson as well.

Newcastle currently have Wilson and Alexander Isak as their attacking options but both players are currently sidelined with injuries. Eddie Howe needs another reliable goalscorer in his squad and the 20-year-old would be a superb, long-term investment.

Although he might not be ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, he has the attributes to thrive in English football and establish himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League.

The reported fee could look like a major bargain in the long run if the player manages to fulfil his tremendous potential. Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.