PSG thrash Monaco 5-2 in preparation for Champions League showdown against Newcastle

Paris St-Germain geared up for a crucial Champions League encounter against Newcastle by securing a 5-2 victory over Monaco, extending their lead to four points at the top of Ligue 1.

Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring for the hosts, but Takumi Minamino capitalised on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clearance to level the score.

Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty to regain the lead for PSG, who further extended it in the second half with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. Folarin Balogun pulled one back for Monaco, but Randal Kolo Muani sealed PSG’s fifth goal.

Kylian Mbappe restores PSG's lead against his former side from the penalty spot to net his 14th goal in the league this season! pic.twitter.com/YoMUgvDUeu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 24, 2023

Mbappe’s goal, his 14th of the season, came from a penalty earned after Soungoutou Magassa fouled Dembele in the box. Ramos, recently securing a permanent move to PSG for £70 million, had earlier capitalised on a mistake by Monaco’s goalkeeper Philipp Kohn.

With two goals in the second half within three minutes, Dembele and Vitinha solidified PSG’s lead.

The reigning champions now sit four points clear at the top of Ligue 1, with Nice, their closest contenders, playing their game in hand on Sunday against Toulouse. Monaco currently holds the third spot in the league.

The Parisiens head into a huge Champions League clash against Newcastle on Tuesday night with group F being tight – three points separate Newcastle in fourth place and Borussia Dortmund who occupy top spot.