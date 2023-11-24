Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Saudi Arabian clubs were keen on signing the player at the start of the season, but Liverpool managed to hold onto him back then. A report from Give Me Sport claims that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad were willing to offer £200 million to sign the player at the start of the season.

If they come back with a similar offer next summer, Liverpool could consider cashing in on the Egyptian international. Salah has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and the Reds will look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has added that Liverpool have not opened talks with the player regarding his future and the two parties will begin discussions in the New Year.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince Salah to sign a new contract with them. The Egyptian is one of the best players in the Premier League and he has been an exceptional servant for the Merseyside outfit since joining them.

His departure will certainly weaken Liverpool’s attack. Despite being 31, Salah is at the peak of his career and he could compete at a world-class level in the upcoming seasons as well. He has 12 goals in 16 matches this season.

A move to Saudi Arabia could be an attractive proposition later on in his career but the player should look to continue in a top European league for now.