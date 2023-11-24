Saudi clubs considering £17 million offer for Man United midfielder

Manchester United are set to overhaul their squad in January.

The Red Devils, who are preparing to welcome Sir Jim Ratcliffe following his successful 25 per cent investment stake, are expected to sanction multiple outgoings.

Stars such as Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho are both set for January exits with the pair thought to be unhappy following their recent demotions.

And while Erik Ten Hag works out how to navigate what is likely to be a major January transfer window, another player is being heavily linked with a mid-season exit.

According to journalist Ekrem Konour, Christian Eriksen, 31, is being eyed by clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

An offer of around £17 million is being weighed up, and should that come in, fans will be expecting the club to give the green light, especially considering the Denmark international is nowhere near the player he once was and is now very obviously in the twilight of his career.

Since joining the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer, Eriksen, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 15 goals in 59 games in all competitions.