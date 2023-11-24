Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeting former Liverpool man key to Jurgen Klopp’s success at Anfield

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to get through the door at Old Trafford so he can start work on turning the fortunes of the Manchester club around and the INEOS CEO is targeting a former Liverpool man for a vital role.

The British businessman would have hoped to have had his deal for 25 per cent of Man United done by now but things are still rumbling on regarding the takeover.

The Glazer family and Ratcliffe are still discussing the legal points of the ownership structure as the deal has been described by those involved as one of the most complicated in the long recent list of football takeovers, due to the distinctive condition of the minority owner taking full control of the sporting side of the club, reports The Independent.

When in charge of the sporting aspect of the Premier League giants, Ratcliffe will likely make changes and the British businessman is targeting a former Liverpool man to bring to Old Trafford for one of the biggest jobs at the football club.

According to the report, former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is admired by INEOS for that same role at Man United, with Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman also under consideration. However, it is still uncertain whether Edwards would want to get back into football having left the Merseyside club back in the summer of 2022.

The Englishman played a crucial role in Klopp’s success at Anfield, delivering the German coach some exceptional players, who were signed as part of deals considered valuable.

Edwards famously told Klopp to bring Mohamed Salah to Anfield and the Egyptian has since gone on to become one of the greatest players in the Reds’ history.

The former Sporting Director would be a great asset for Ratcliffe at Man United but the INEOS CEO and his staff want to properly survey how the club works before making firm decisions.