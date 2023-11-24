Former Aston Villa star says Unai Emery won’t want to re-sign Jack Grealish

Unai Emery is unlikely to want to re-sign Jack Grealish.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the competition summer signing Jeremy Doku is providing could be too much for City’s number 10 to contend with.

“Jeremy Doku is a serious talent and it looks to me like he’s going to be City’s main wide attacker for years to come,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Phil Foden is one of the club’s own and a player who is still very young. He’s also super versatile in attack so he’s not going anywhere — so that does kind of beg the question as to what could happen with Jack Grealish. I do wonder if his time with City is coming to an end. He’s done well there and has the silverware to show for it but he continues to be linked with a return to Aston Villa.”

However, despite Collymore believing Grealish is destined for a new club, as well as being a boyhood fan of Villa, the now-retired forward isn’t convinced Manchester City’s number 10 will make an emotional return to his old stomping ground.

What has Stan Collymore said about Jack Grealish?

Grealish left the Villains in 2021 after being relentlessly linked with both Manchester clubs. Eventually settling on City as his next destination, the popular Brummie, who signed for £100 million (Sky Sports), has seen his career thrive at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola.

However, as Collymore rightfully points out, the 28-year-old remains linked with a possible early exit, and given his stature at Villa, Emery’s side often find themselves mentioned in the same breath.

“I really like Grealish – he’s a top player and an even nicer human being but as a Villa fan would I take him back? – No, I don’t think I would,” Collymore added.

“I don’t think Emery would embrace Grealish coming back. He did exceptionally well during his time there and most fans will always be thankful, but the club has moved on since then. We’re in a different position with different goals and I just think digging up the past rarely proves beneficial.”

During his years with Villa, Grealish, who was promoted to club captain in 2019, scored 32 goals in 213 games in all competitions. The Englishman has three-and-a-half years left on his contract with Manchester City.