Pundit warns ‘clueless’ Erik Ten Hag major transfer decision could be ‘career suicide’

Erik Ten Hag could be about to make a career-defining decision.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has been left baffled by the Dutchman’s apparent eagerness to sell experienced duo Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

The former Real Madrid stars both joined United in the last two years for a combined fee of around £100 million.

However, despite being the Red Devils’ two most decorated players, recent reports have suggested Ten Hag is preparing to axe the pair. Varane has lost his place to the once frozen-out Harry Maguire and 36-year-old Jonny Evans with Casemiro a shadow of the midfielder he was last season.

What has Stan Collymore said about Erik Ten Hag?

Consequently, now set for a huge January window with both players thought to be attracting interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, fans await to see if Ten Hag will follow through and offload two of the club’s biggest-named stars.

“It absolutely blows my mind that Erik Ten Hag might be considering selling two of his most decorated and experienced players during the January window,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“That never happens. You don’t prepare for the second half of a season and say ‘Right, these two players aren’t continuing’ – not when they’re Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

“If Ten Hag doesn’t see either of them as his first-choice defensive midfielder and centre-back, fine. But don’t sell them mid-season. That is career suicide because you just know that if he signs off both players’ departures in January and United goes on to finish the season poorly, the headlines will all be asking the same question — why did the manager get rid of two wise and experienced players? – You can just see it now, can’t you? – It makes no sense.

“I think all this level of uncertainty and constant mind-changing shows is, because let’s not forget, it was only a couple of months ago that Harry Maguire was more or less frozen out and now he’s one of Ten Hag’s most nailed-on starters, a total lack of decisiveness. Ten Hag does not have a clue who or what his preferred 11 is.”

