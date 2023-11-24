Pundit says ‘explosive’ Man City star could retire Trent Alexander-Arnold as full-back

Jeremy Doku has the potential to retire Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career as a full-back.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes this weekend’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool has the potential to determine where Alexander-Arnold plays for the rest of his career.

The Reds will travel to Manchester to take on last season’s treble-winners, and currently sitting second, just one point off Saturday’s opponents will be eyeing top spot in the table.

It will be a challenge for the Merseyside giants though. Manchester City are in formidable form having remained unbeaten in their last six games, in all competitions, and scoring 21 goals along the way.

One of the club’s biggest threats is summer signing Jeremy Doku. The Belgian arrived in the Premier League from Stade Rennes less than six months ago and has hit the ground running. The 21-year-old international already bagged three goals and registered six assists from his first 14 games.

What has Stan Collymore said about Trent Alexander-Arnold?

And not only is Collymore a big fan of the Belgian, but the ex-Liverpool star is worried Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold may not be able to cope with the ‘explosive’ wide-man, and consequently, could then be viewed as a player better suited to midfield, as opposed to at full-back.

“I am really, really looking forward to seeing how Trent Alexander-Arnold deals with the likes of Jeremy Doku,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Doku looks to be one of the most exciting wingers in the country. He’s explosive, very quick with his feet and can create as well as score himself — another truly great buy from City.

“But can Alexander-Arnold deal with him? – I’m not so sure he can. Time will tell of course, but I think where the Reds could come undone is by Jurgen Klopp instructing Alexander-Arnold to manage Doku by himself because Liverpool cannot risk pulling a midfielder out of position to help double up. If they do that, they run the risk of being overrun in the middle of the park, and against City with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Rodri, you may as well just forget it.

“So it’s going to be really interesting to see how both sides approach those wide positions. Alexander-Arnold will either prove his critics, myself included, wrong and keep the likes of Doku at bay for the game, or he’ll effectively announce himself as a midfielder. Definitely one to watch this weekend.”

Saturday’s Premier League blockbuster, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.