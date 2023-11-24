Video: Mario Balotelli refuses to do breathalyser test as footballer struggles to walk away from car crash

Former Premier League star Mario Balotelli was involved in a car accident in Brescia and it is reported that the footballer walked away from the accident with difficulty.

The striker has often appeared in the media for the wrong reasons and it looks like this is another story to add to his collection.

According to a local Italian police official, Balotelli refused to take a breathalyser test in the aftermath of the crash and it is believed that the Italian walked away from the accident with great difficulty, reports El Partidazo de COPE.

The former Man City star was thankfully not seriously injured as more details will likely be released involving his crash soon.