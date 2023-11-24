Wesley Fofana breaks silence on Chelsea return following major knee surgery

Wesley Fofana has returned to training following his long-term injury.

The former Leicester City defender, who signed for the Blues in 2022 for upwards of £75 million, has been desperately unlucky with injuries.

Not only did he break his leg while with the Foxes, but just weeks after joining the Blues injured his knee and was forced to miss 26 games. And after returning to action in the summer, disaster struck again for the former Saint Etienne defender after he tore his cruciate ligament. This latest injury has kept him sidelined for all of the season so far.

However, although a full return to competitive action understandably remains some way off following major knee surgery, the 22-year-old has taken a significant step in his recovery after rejoining first-team training.

Chelsea’s number 33 took to X recently to share his progress. He uploaded a photo of him on the club’s Cobham training ground with a caption that read: “This feeling.”

The club also posted photos of the centre-back with the caption: “Back on the grass.”