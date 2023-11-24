West Ham open to selling 27-year-old ace for just £12m

As they look towards the January transfer window in order to be able to acquire a new striker, West Ham could be set to offload at least one player to free up space in the squad and the wage bill.

The Hammers haven’t had a poor season by any stretch at this stage, but they are teetering in mid-table after a bit of a blip, and the second half of the campaign really could go one of two ways, depending on how well they work the market in the new year.

A striker is an absolute priority for the team, someone who is a guarantee of goals. In order to help find and pay for just such an exponent, Thilo Kehrer could be one player that makes way.

Claret and Hugh are reporting that the Irons will let the 27-year-old German go for as little as £12m in January, which in the current climate is likely to prove to be a bargain that many clubs can’t refuse.

According to WhoScored, the player has only played for 361 minutes in total this season at West Ham, with just 18 of them coming in the Premier League.

It’s clearly in the player’s own interests to get a move away at the soonest opportunity too, though the east Londoners are prepared to wait until next summer to cash in if no offers arrive in the meantime.