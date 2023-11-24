Christian Falk: Why Jurgen Klopp won’t sign a new Liverpool contract just yet

Jurgen Klopp will not sign a further contract extension so early into his latest agreement with Liverpool, Christian Falk has confirmed.

The 56-year-old has not planned on committing his future to Anfield beyond the summer of 2026, as things currently stand.

“A reported contract offer in the works for Jurgen Klopp is not a big topic at the moment. It’s not Klopp’s plan – it’s too early for that,” the reputed journalist wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“I don’t think Liverpool have pressured him on this. It was surprising for everyone that Jurgen signed his last contract so early, so I don’t think this will be discussed until he’s closer to the end of his current terms.

“You see what is happening in Germany with the national team… I think this is a big target for his future, so that’s why he won’t sign a new contract so early.”

The German tactician has led the club since the 2015/16 season, guiding the Reds to a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy among a host of other honours.

Still plenty of time for Klopp

There’s a good few years left before Liverpool fans need to start panicking over Klopp’s future in Merseyside.

The big question on many a supporter’s lips in Germany, however, is at which point will the former Dortmund head coach not be able to resist the lure of the national team.

Julian Nagelsmann was recently appointed as Hansi Flick’s successor following a poor World Cup campaign.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the ex-Bayern boss has the credentials to make a success of his time at the helm of Die Mannschaft.