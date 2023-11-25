Ange Postecoglou targeting ‘versatile’ attacker in January window

Spurs are gearing up for the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages so far this season. Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer and Ange Postecoglou making his managerial debut in England, the Londoners have found themselves early title contenders.

A title win is still a long shot for Spurs, but Postecoglou’s main focus is bolstering his squad ahead of an important second half of the season that should see the club compete for a top-four spot.

Recent injuries to Richarlison and summer signing James Maddison haven’t helped though. With captain Son Heung-min the club’s only proven goalscorer currently fit and available, Postecoglou has reportedly drawn up a three-man attacking shortlist ahead of the January window.

According to Football Insider, Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is one name on Spurs’ list, and their report goes on to detail the type of player the former Celtic boss wants to sign.

A snippet from the report says: “A versatile attacker who can play on both flanks as well as moving inside to spearhead the attack.”

Having sold Kane for a reported £100 million (Sky Sports) less than six months ago, fans will be expecting chairman Daniel Levy to back the manager in the hope of continuing the side’s impressive start to the season.