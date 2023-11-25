Beautiful moment for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as father in attendance at the Etihad for Man City clash

Liverpool travel to Man City on Saturday afternoon looking to make a statement regarding their Premier League title challenge and there is a special guest in attendance at the Etihad.

It has been a nightmare month for the Diaz family as the footballer’s parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia at the end of October by guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The winger’s father remained missing for weeks after his mother was rescued on the same day as the kidnapping, which caused great stress for the entire Diaz family.

Luis Manuel Diaz was released earlier this month and he is now in attendance at the Etihad Stadium to watch his son play in the biggest game in the Premier League.

The proud parent of Diaz enjoyed a beautiful moment over the international break as he was in attendance to watch his son score two goals to help Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in their World Cup qualifying match.

Luis Manuel Diaz will be hoping for the same on Saturday, which would be a huge moment in Liverpool’s season.