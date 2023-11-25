Blow for London rivals, 24-year-old target has chosen Chelsea as his next club

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old striker has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, but the player has reportedly made a decision to join the London club in the coming months.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are very interested in the striker as well and it remains to be seen whether they can change his mind.

Apparently, the Nigerian international striker has spoken to the Chelsea legend Didier Drogba regarding a potential move and it seems that the Blues are now his preferred destination.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and signing a world-class striker like him could transform them. Osimhen scored 31 goals last season and he helped Napoli win the league title. He could turn Chelsea into a genuine contender if he joins the club. Meanwhile, Napoli are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and Chelsea will have to break the bank for him.

The Blues have been very active in the transformer market since their takeover and it remains to be seen whether Todd Boehly is ready to bankroll another big-money signing to improve the Chelsea attack.

The Blues have a formidable squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot compete for major trophies with a couple of quality additions. Signing a proven goalscorer should be a top priority for them and Osimhen is certainly one of the best in the world in that role.