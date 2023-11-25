Bournemouth’s striker gamble could cost West Ham £40 million

Bournemouth will reportedly refuse to sell Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window.

The Cherries, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just four points from safety, view Solanke, 26, as vital in their quest to remain in England’s top flight.

Therefore, a mid-season move is all but ruled out. West Ham won’t like hearing that though. David Moyes has been on the lookout for a new striker for what feels like an eternity. The Scotsman, after selling Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta in the summer, has yet to replace the Italian, leaving Michail Antonio as the side’s only recognised striker.

Consequently, goals for Moyes have dried up which has led to the former Everton boss reportedly targetting Solanke.

The Basingstoke-born striker, who has scored six league goals in his first 12 games, is enjoying an excellent campaign and has understandably caught the attention of the Europa Conference League champions.

A deal won’t be straightforward though. Determined not to lose the in-form 26-year-old mid-season, Bournemouth, according to Football Insider, are expected to hold out until the summer.

The Cherries know that Premier League status next season will allow them to demand as much as £40 million for their prolific number nine, whereas relegation to the Championship would see the striker’s valuation plummet.

Bournemouth’s transfer gamble will either see West Ham in a favourable negotiating position come the end of the season or expected to cough up a potentially club-record transfer fee (TM).