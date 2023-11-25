Chelsea and Arsenal could be left frustrated in January as Premier League target unlikely to move clubs

Chelsea and Arsenal are among several clubs in the Premier League on the lookout for a striker and the London clubs could face a setback in January.

A top target for both clubs heading into the winter transfer window is Brentford’s Ivan Toney but according to the Mirror, the Bees have no intention of selling their star man and will push a sale out to the summer.

The England star is currently serving a ban for breaking the FA’s gambling rules and will return to action in January. The striker is coming off the back of an exceptional season last time around and it is no surprise that clubs from the Big Six are interested.

This may work out best for the two interested clubs as they will now get time to assess Toney’s comeback after a long time out of the game.

? Brentford have no intention of selling Ivan Toney in January despite strong interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/tY31UJZU0a — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 25, 2023

More Stories / Latest News Man City 1 – 0 Liverpool: Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals Spurs preparing to offer out of favour star contract termination pay-off Beautiful moment for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as father in attendance at the Etihad for Man City clash

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Toney situation: “Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a really important player with many clubs following him, and from what I understand, the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea is still there.

“Arsenal’s focus is on their midfield at the moment with Douglas Luiz remaining their priority, but Ivan Toney is a player appreciated by them.

“Chelsea like the player, yes, but what I wanted to clarify about Chelsea is that they’ve never decided to open a concrete negotiation with Brentford or with the player’s agents because of different factors.”

Time will tell where Toney ends up but Brentford are adamant that a move will not happen in January.