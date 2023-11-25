Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has been linked with a move away from the Brazilian club.

The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs like Barcelona as well. However, a report from GOAL claims that Chelsea have already presented a proposal for the player worth around €25 million.

Apparently, the offer was submitted in July and the Blues are still awaiting a response from the Brazilian club. A decision could be made ahead of the January transfer window.

Moscardo is expected to leave Corinthians in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can win the race for his signature. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea in the long run.

Barcelona are keen on the 18-year-old as well. The Spanish outfit will need to bring in a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets and Moscardo certainly fits the profile.

The midfielder has a contract with Corinthians until the summer of 2026 and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract. The Brazilian outfit could easily demand a premium for him and Chelsea might have to raise their offer in order to get a deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian outfit reacts to the offer from the London club.

Apparently, Corinthians are waiting for this weekend’s presidential election before making a decision on the midfielder’s future. The newly elected president could be the one to accept or reject the proposal presented by Chelsea.