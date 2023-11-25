Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu as per Tipsbladet.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in Italian football and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the two English clubs. He has already established himself as a key player for Lecce and he will look to continue his development with regular football in the coming seasons.

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality young left-back. Ian Maatsen has been linked with the move away from the club and Marc Cucurella has been largely underwhelming since joining them. Ben Chilwell is the only reliable left-back at the club right now and the Blues could certainly use more options in that department.

Dorgu would be a superb, long-term investment and Mauricio Pochettino could help him develop into a top-class defender.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Ben Davies is in his twilight years and Ryan Sessegnon has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club. Destiny Udogie is the only reliable performer for Tottenham in the left-back role and Dorgu could compete with him for the starting spot.

It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the defender in the coming months. Lecce will not want to lose a key player in January but they could be tempted if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.