Manchester United are looking to sign the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

A report via Fichajes claims that the Red Devils are eyeing up a bargain move for the 28-year-old midfielder and manager Erik ten Hag is currently putting pressure on the Premier League side to get the deal done.

Rabiot will be a free agent at the end of the season and he might be available for a reasonable price during the January transfer window. There have been rumours that Juventus could look to agree on a contract extension with him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 28-year-old is a proven performer for club and country, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Manchester United. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he would certainly improve the Red Devils in the middle of the park.

He will add control, composure and defensive stability to the side. The midfielder could be tempted to showcase his qualities in the Premier League at this stage of his career and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down.

Manchester United are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the 28-year-old could be the ideal partner for Casemiro in the midfield.

The French international recently helped his country reach the final of the 2022 World Cup and he will want to win major trophies at the club level. Manchester United certainly have a formidable squad and the resources to compete with the European elite and Rabiot could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.