Erik Ten Hag to hand out of form Man United star more game-time over festive period

Despite starting just six Premier League games so far this season, Antony is reportedly set for an important role over the busy festive period.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Erik Ten Hag has no plans to offload the Brazilian winger, despite his form coming under fire following what has been a disappointing 18 months in England.

Joining from Ajax in 2022 for a reported £86 million (Sky Sports), Antony, 23, arrived in the Premier League and was immediately expected to live up to his huge price tag.

He has struggled though. The 23-year-old has managed just eight goals and three assists in 56 games, in all competitions, and criticism has grown.

However, despite being linked with a mid-season loan move away from Old Trafford, there is belief among Ten Hag and his coaching staff that Antony can develop into one of the league’s best wingers.

Consequently, set to be handed an important role over the coming weeks, the South American is in line to start a lot more games.

Manchester United’s December fixtures include Premier League games against Newcastle (Dec 2), Chelsea (Dec 6), Liverpool (Dec 17) and a massive Champions League tie against Group A leaders Bayern Munich (Dec 12).