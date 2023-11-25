Manchester City have taken a first-half lead against Liverpool during Saturday afternoon’s earlier Premier League kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens, led by Pep Guardiola, knew that a win against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would extend their lead at the top of the table, and in turn, see them take a huge step toward retaining their Premier League title.

And starting the game emphatically, the home team have absolutely blown the travelling Reds away.

Striker Erling Haaland, who was a doubt for today’s match, won his fitness race and has produced the goods yet again.

Erling Haaland the best goalscorer the leagues ever seen! But I thought Liverpool always Pocketed him? ? pic.twitter.com/KY3Mur2hb8 — Sam (@Sam_Daniels6) November 25, 2023

ERLING HAALAND!!!! The quickest player to 50 Premier League goals ? pic.twitter.com/AKeda0OBcL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

Not only has the prolific Norweigan fired his team into an important lead, but Saturday’s opener is his 50th league goal.

The 23-year-old, who has done so in just 48 games, becomes the fastest player to reach as many Premier League goals, beating Andy Cole’s long-standing record of 65 games.