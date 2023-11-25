Man City 1 – 0 Liverpool: Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals

Manchester City have taken a first-half lead against Liverpool during Saturday afternoon’s earlier Premier League kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens, led by Pep Guardiola, knew that a win against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would extend their lead at the top of the table, and in turn, see them take a huge step toward retaining their Premier League title.

And starting the game emphatically, the home team have absolutely blown the travelling Reds away.

Striker Erling Haaland, who was a doubt for today’s match, won his fitness race and has produced the goods yet again.

Not only has the prolific Norweigan fired his team into an important lead, but Saturday’s opener is his 50th league goal.

The 23-year-old, who has done so in just 48 games, becomes the fastest player to reach as many Premier League goals, beating Andy Cole’s long-standing record of 65 games.

