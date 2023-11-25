Evan Ferguson has already equalled Wayne Rooney’s record

Evan Ferguson is highly regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and has shown why after equalling Wayne Rooney’s record.

The Ireland international has been nothing short of sensational since breaking into the Brighton team under Roberto De Zerbi.

At just 19, Ferguson has shown that he can go toe to toe with some of the league’s best as he demonstrated during his side’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

Picking up the ball at the edge of the box, the 19-year-old shifted the ball out from underneath his feet before arrowing a shot past Matt Turner in the Forest goal.

This has brought his tally for this season up to six goals already and has now matched Rooney’s record for most goals in a calendar year with 11.

Evan Ferguson does it again! 🙌 His 11th Premier League goal of 2023, level with Wayne Rooney for the most in a calendar year by a teenager 🔥#BBCFootball #NFOBHA pic.twitter.com/dp1zVBEryO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 25, 2023

After being rewarded with a new contract earlier this month, Ferguson will no doubt command an astronomical transfer fee that could even surpass that of Moises Caicedo.

He won’t be short of suitors, as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the young forward.