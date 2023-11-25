Everton fans fly plane over Man City’s stadium labelling the Premier League “corrupt”

Everton fans have staged the first part of their protest against the 10-point deduction the Merseyside club received for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

A group of supporters funded a plane to carry a message over the Etihad Stadium while Man City hosted their city rivals Liverpool on Saturday. The banner attached said “Premier League = corrupt” as they feel the number of points taken from this season’s tally is extremely harsh.

The Premier League champions are also under investigation for financial breaches and have 115 charges against them compared to Everton’s one.

The punishment Everton received was the largest in the history of the Premier League and fans of the Toffees feel that their club is being used as an example.

Everton fans flew a message over the Etihad ? pic.twitter.com/CcHrONuREf — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2023

Everton supporters will feel that their punishment is unfair given the amount of charges thrown at Man City. Given the sheer number, it will obviously take a lot more time to sort it out.

In isolation, the 10 points taken from Everton is harsh, and only time will tell once Man City and others are charged or cleared for their financial breaches just how harsh the punishment is.