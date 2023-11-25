Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano insists there’s ‘nothing concrete’ as Real Madrid court Haaland

The rumours are continuing to swirl with regards to a Real Madrid bid for Man City’s Erling Haaland.

After a stunning debut season in the English top-flight, the Norwegian hit-man has continued his enviable form. His 13 goal Premier League haul to date in 2023/24 is three more than Liverpool’s Mo Salah, and five more than third place Jarrod Bowen per the official Premier League website.

With numbers like that, it’s no wonder that there’s alleged interest from the Spanish giants.

It’s believed that they want to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, and were they also to secure Haaland at the same point or a year later, they would surely have the best Madrid front line since Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, that’s a long, long way from happening.

‘There’s absolutely nothing concrete regarding Erling Haaland at this stage, despite people reading more into his agent, Rafaela Pimenta’s recent answers to questions,” he said on his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

‘Personally, I think she’s just giving normal answers to normal questions. Haaland is not thinking about anything else other than Man City and the club’s focus on this season. I don’t think Pimenta is being evasive or difficult at all.’

That’ll be music to the ears of Pep Guardiola and the City fans.

Though the club are the reigning Premier League and European champions, players rarely turn down the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona etc.

The thought of playing in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu is far too tempting for most players, however, Haaland really does have it all already in Manchester.