Forgotten Manchester United midfielder hints at January exit

Donny van de Beek could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Struggling for game-time, Van de Beek, 26, has started in just 11 Premier League games since he joined from Ajax back in 2020.

The Dutchman, who endured a disappointing loan spell with Everton last season, is expected to be offloaded by Erik Ten Hag in the next window.

Real Sociedad and clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League have been linked in previous windows, but the potential deals have always fallen through; leaving the 26-year-old frozen out and facing an uncertain future.

And speaking candidly in a recent interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, United’s forgotten number 34 has finally admitted he ‘has to start playing matches very soon’.

“I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club,” he said. “I think this is a healthy ambition.

“Look, I’ve always been an enthusiast. I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at Manchester United, but money has never been my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.

“Last season I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly and appreciate even more that you have a wonderful profession. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt. But I’m bursting with energy now that I’m in great shape again and I’m training like crazy. Then the moment comes when you have to make a choice.

“I’m excited to play matches again. The manager now makes different choices. We have a great selection and I’m not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see what happens in January.”

During his three years at Old Trafford, Van de Beek, who has up to two-and-a-half-years left on his deal, has scored just two goals in 62 appearances in all competitions.