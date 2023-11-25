Gary Neville blasts Sky Sports’ ‘muppet’ punditry team

Former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was involved in a comical segment of Saturday afternoon’s coverage of Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

The Sky Sports pundit crew, also featuring Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge, were pitchside at the Etihad during this morning’s build-up to the 12.30 p.m kick-off.

And Neville, who appeared alongside reporter and journalist Melissa Reddy, was speaking about the important Premier League clash when a loud screech could be heard off camera.

“Sorry, that’s Carragher, Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge,” the ex-United full-back said.

“I just can’t laugh like that at any point in my life. These three seem to laugh… it’s incredible.”

Speaking directly to the cameraman, Neville added: “Just pan the camera round to these muppets over here, please.”

While the camera was focusing on the trio, who were in hysterics, Neville finished by saying: “Just look at them.”