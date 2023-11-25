‘I put my ego aside’ – Kai Havertz pays tribute to Arsenal fans after winning goal

The German international sent Arsenal to the top of the league with a last-minute header against Brentford on Saturday.

With Manchester City and Liverpool playing out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day, all eyes were on the Gunners to take advantage and leapfrog their title rivals.

It looked like they may falter at the opportunity, as they were consistently repelled by a stubborn Brentford defence despite their dominance.

But just as it looked like the three points would slip through their fingers, a Bukayo Saka cross was met by an onrushing Kai Havertz at the back post.

This was the German’s second goal for the club but will feel like his first after he was gifted a penalty against Bournemouth.

With the crowd singing his name over his shoulder, Havertz praised the fan’s patience with him and admitted it’s not easy after completing a big money move.

“I tried to put my ego aside and the team is the important thing,” he told TNT Sports.

“I am so thankful for these guys,”

“It is hard when a new signing comes and they pay a lot of money for you. I am just thankful they keep supporting me.”