Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to push key player into a new position

Jamie Carragher has called for his side to buy a new right-back and to push Trent Alexander-Arnold into the middle of the park.

The English fullback was pivotal during his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

With the best home record in the Premier League this year, City supporters would’ve been feeling confident after Erling Haaland put them one goal up in the first half.

Nathan Ake delicately controlled a fluffed Alisson kick before threading the ball through to the Norwegian striker who dispatched past the Brazilian.

With a loss detrimental to their title charge, the Reds pushed forward and finally drew level after a peach of a strike from Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old has been thriving in his new inverted position in midfield this season but Carragher believes that he should be moved into the middle of the park indefinitely.

“I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield,” he told Sky Sports.

“That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield.”

The Liverpool star has been deployed in midfield for England and has performed well in the limited games he’s played.