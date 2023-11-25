Jeremy Doku set an incredible record against Trent Alexander-Arnold on Saturday

The Manchester City winger was on fire during his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

For the first time this year, Pep Guardiola’s side failed to win at home after their clash with the Reds, as their attempt to win four Premier League in a row hits a bump in the road.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a low-driven finish after a missed kick from Alisson who looked well off his composed best.

However, Liverpool dug in and managed to draw the game level thanks to a sweet strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold late on.

Although City fans may be disappointed with the result, they can take positives from the performance of summer signing Doku.

The 21-year-old is known for his quick fit and tormented Alexander-Arnold all game down his left-hand side.

Doku set a new record in the Premier League by completing 11 take-ons, more than any other player this season.

Jérémy Doku completed 11 take-ons against Liverpool, the most by any player in a Premier League game this season ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UFf1bCC5Hx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 25, 2023

After Arsenal’s win against Brentford late Saturday, Manchester City now sit in second place, one point off the Gunners.