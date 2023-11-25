Klopp worried that two major Liverpool stars may have picked up serious injuries against Man City

Liverpool came away from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a point having come from behind to earn a draw against Man City.

Erling Haaland gave the Premier League champions the lead in the first half before Trent Alexander-Arnold would respond with a long-range striker in the second 45 minutes.

The point leaves the duo first and second in the table but it has provided Arsenal with the opportunity to go top with a win over Brentford on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp will be the happier of the two managers with the result but the German boss may have lost two key players in the process

In the second half, Diogo Jota came off the pitch with an injury after 54 minutes, which looked like a muscle issue. Later on in the clash, Alisson went down holding his hamstring and was spotted limping after the full-time whistle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Klopp shed light on the injuries and stated that Jota could be out for a while with a muscle issue, while he’ll have to wait and see how bad his goalkeeper is.

The Reds have backup for the forward but losing Alisson is a huge blow for Klopp as the Brazil star is one of Liverpool’s most consistent players.