Man City vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Erling Haaland wins fitness race

Liverpool FC Manchester City
The biggest game of the weekend kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for what is one of the season’s most eagerly anticipated fixtures.

The fact both teams come into today’s game number one and number two in the table respectively adds even more bite to the fixture, and both managers will know that.

A win for either side will see them go top, with Liverpool’s goal difference compared to Arsenal likely to be the only varying factor.

And ahead of the blockbuster match, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have named their starting 11s.

The Man City boss has made the decision to start the in-form Jeremy Doku over Jack Grealish, who shone in this fixture last season; whilst the Premier League champions’ main man, Erling Haaland, is fit to start against the Reds after an injury scare.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club see Curtis Jones return to their starting 11 and Klopp has opted for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz on the left, despite the Colombian’s impressive international break.

Manchester City lineup vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool lineup vs. Manchester City:

The match, which is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

