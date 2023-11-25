Micah Richards claims 29-year-old West Ham man is destined for Liverpool

BBC Sport’s punditry team have spoken very highly of West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse.

Signing the English midfielder from Southampton in the summer, West Ham have done one of the best pieces of business so far this season.

Not only did Ward-Prowse cost just £30 million, but his impact on his new side has been unmatched. Scoring two goals and registering nine assists in just his first 16 games, in all competitions, the deadball specialist has certainly hit the London Stadium ground running.

And speaking about the midfielder’s instant impact, former Newcastle hitman Alan Shearer, who spoke on Friday’s episode of ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast, said: “He’s one of the signings of the season as well isn’t he, Ward-Prowse? What a bargain.

“What did they pay for him about £30m? What a season he’s having, the assists.

“We did a piece on him on Match of the Day not long ago about his set pieces and where he puts that ball time after time, week after week. It’s just phenomenal what a dead ball player he is.”

Co-host and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker then asked if any of the clubs in the traditional top four would regret not signing Ward-Prowse, to which Micah Richards responded by saying: “100%. Liverpool should’ve bought him. He was destined for Liverpool.

“Replace Henderson. He does exactly what Henderson can do and he’s got delivery as well. I’m thinking why has that not happened.”