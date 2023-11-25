Newcastle and Juventus set for January battle to sign England international

Newcastle United and Juventus will reportedly go head-to-head in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies’ search for a new defensive midfielder has seen them make Phillips, 27, their top January target.

Desperate for reinforcements following Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for illegal betting activity while the Italian was with AC Milan, Eddie Howe, who is also battling the club’s worst injury crisis in decades, knows signing a new midfielder is a priority.

And Manchester City’s Phillips could be the perfect solution to Howe’s problems. Having failed to ever really get going at the Etihad following his £45 million (Sky Sports) move from Leeds United last year, Phillips, by his own admission, needs more regular game-time if he is to be considered for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next summer’s European Championship.

Therefore, a move to St. James’ Park, whether or be permanent or just a loan, would be hugely beneficial to all parties.

The biggest problem the Magpies face is fending off interest from Juventus though. The Italian giants are also keen to sign a new defensive midfielder, and following the success Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have had at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively, it seems the ‘Old Lady’ are the latest European club to test the English waters.