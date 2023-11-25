Newcastle United do not have the best disciplinary record.

The Magpies rank fourth among the Premier League’s most-carded teams with 33 bookings already.

And the next player to potentially be handed a one-game ban is midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Having picked up four bookings from his last five games, the Englishman is facing possible suspension.

Should Longstaff receive a yellow against Chelsea when the two teams meet on Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old will be ruled out of his side’s blockbuster clash against Manchester United on December 2nd.