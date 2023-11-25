Newcastle man could be suspended for December’s game vs. Man United

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United do not have the best disciplinary record.

The Magpies rank fourth among the Premier League’s most-carded teams with 33 bookings already.

And the next player to potentially be handed a one-game ban is midfielder Sean Longstaff.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky Sports man accuses Leeds forward of being selfish vs. Rotherham
Tottenham have eye on 20-year-old who already has 14 goal contributions this season
Director confirms they are not selling goalscorer to Newcastle United

Having picked up four bookings from his last five games, the Englishman is facing possible suspension.

Should Longstaff receive a yellow against Chelsea when the two teams meet on Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old will be ruled out of his side’s blockbuster clash against Manchester United on December 2nd.

More Stories Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.