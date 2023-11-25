Newcastle monitoring 21-year-old Ligue 1 defender ahead of the January window

Newcastle United are hoping to improve their defensive options in the coming months and they have identified the Le Havre central defender Arouna Sangante as a potential option.

According to Ignacio Genuardi, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old defender and they could face competition from several other English clubs.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in French football and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle and moving to the Premier League could help him improve further.

Regular football at Newcastle could accelerate his development and Eddie Howe could play a key role in his growth as a footballer.

Newcastle have done well to identify talented young players in recent windows and the 21-year-old could be another shrewd investment for them. It is evident that the Magpies are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and they must invest in talented young players who can develop into established stars.

Auteur de prestations remarquées avec Le Havre, le défenseur central #Sangante a la cote en Premier League. Alors que plusieurs clubs anglais l’ont placé sous observation, #Newcastle apparaît notamment sur le coup, les Magpies surveillant plusieurs profils en L1. #Mercato #HAC — Ignazio Genuardi (@IgnazioGenuardi) November 24, 2023

Signing a quality central defender should be a priority for them. Sven Botman has been a quality performer for them and the Magpies need to find a reliable partner for him. The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and they will need to be replaced soon.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League is likely to be an attractive option for Sangante and he will hope that the two clubs can come to an agreement regarding a fee.