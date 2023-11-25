Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 20-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of a number of clubs with his performances for the Spanish club and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are preparing a proposal for the talented young midfielder and they will look to make a move for him when the January transfer window opens.

The player has a contract with Valencia until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction his departure in January.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with the right coaching and guidance. It is no surprise that Premier League clubs like Newcastle are keen on securing his services.

The technically gifted central will add creativity, composure and control in the middle of the park. Apparently, Newcastle would be willing to pay around €40 million (£34.7m) to sign the player.

The report adds that the Spanish club might be open to accepting the offer as it would represent a substantial financial gain for them.

The 20-year-old midfielder has all the attributes to develop into a key player for Newcastle and he could easily justify the investment in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.