Newcastle United have reportedly promised to return for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio when the January transfer window opens.

A report from Desportoaominuto, Newcastle tried to sign the 22-year-old defender during the summer transfer window but they failed to secure his signature.

They are now set to return with another offer in January and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done this time. The 22-year-old has a €60 million release clause in his contract and Newcastle will have to trigger that in order to sign him.

Sporting CP do not want to lose a key player in January but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Newcastle decide to trigger his exit clause.

The Magpies need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 22-year-old would be a solid acquisition. He has established himself as one of the best young defenders around Europe and he has showcased his qualities in the Portuguese league and in the European competitions.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Newcastle. The reported asking price might seem steep right now, but the player has the ability to justify the investment in the long run.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be quite tempting and the 22-year-old will be attracted to the idea of joining Newcastle. The Magpies might be able to offer him Champions League football during the second half of the season as well.

Newcastle have the resources to get the deal done and they have an ambitious project project at their disposal. St. James’ Park could be an exciting destination for players in January and Inacio is likely to be tempted.