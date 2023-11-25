Newcastle’s injury crisis laid bare with remarkable subs bench vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United are suffering one of their worst-ever injury crises.

The Magpies, who are still competing on all four fronts, are without the bulk of their first-team squad.

As per Premier League injuries, Eddie Howe is currently without 11 senior players for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (back), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Sean Longstaff (foot), Javier Manquillo (hip) and Matt Targett (thigh) are all ruled out with injury.

Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month suspension following illegal betting activity while the Italian was playing for AC Milan.

Season loanee Lewis Hall, although fit, is also unavailable due to being ineligible to play against his parent club.

The Magpies’ problems could be made worse as well. Midfielder Joe Willock, who was not included in his manager’s matchday squad, looks to be the team’s latest injury (Craig Hope).

And showing just how deep the Toon’s crisis runs, Howe’s bench for today’s game at St. James’ Park includes three goalkeepers and four under-21 players alongside Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie.

We think it’s safe to say that Howe and his coaching staff are counting down the days to the January transfer window.