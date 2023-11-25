“Not exactly sure how serious” – Injury expert shares the latest on Tottenham defender

Tottenham have received some good news ahead of their game against Aston Villa.

As per injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar, Spurs left-back Destiny Udogie should be able to start tomorrow.

The Tottenham defender pulled out of the Italian national team after concerns about a hamstring problem. But he now appears to have recovered as per the doctor.

The physical therapy and sports scientist claimed that the extent of the initial injury was hard to tell due to the lack of any information from the club.

He further added that even though he has recovered, he will still go through a late assessment before given the green signal to start.

Speaking with Tottenham News, Dr Rajpal said:

“He was out with a hamstring injury but he’s recently suggested that he’s ready to play so I expect he’s recovered fully.

“I’m not exactly sure how serious the injury was as the team have been quiet on it.

“Consequently, it is hard to put much stock into a percentage chance for return with such minimal injury information and he’ll still go through a check before being given the green signal.”

Udogie’s availability comes as a huge boost for Spurs who are going through a major injury crisis right now.

Six of the the starting XI are unavailable for the game against Villa. Ange could be forced to field a new midfield trio with Maddison injured, Bissouma suspended and Sarr now a doubt as well.

Unai Emery’s side are a strong team and the manager will need his players to be at their best to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

 

