‘One to keep an eye on’ – Ornstein on European club offers for Man City hot-shot

As good a unit as Manchester City are, and there’s an argument that there’s none better in the world at present, there will be some players who, for whatever reason, aren’t enjoying the ride or are surplus to requirements.

Success breeds success and, frankly, only the best survive in such an environment.

Harsh as that may sound, it’s principally why the Cityzens are still the team to beat in the Premier League.

The club didn’t stopped improving once they got to the top, they carried on doing so, and their consistency – particularly without Kevin De Bruyne this season – is nothing short of remarkable.

One player to keep an eye on, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic (subscription required), is 17-year-old striker, Joel Ndala.

“Joel Ndala was England’s stand-out player and top scorer at the ongoing Under-17s World Cup before their elimination in the quarter-finals this week, and he is the latest City prospect to be attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and around Europe,” he said in a recent Q&A session for subscribers.

“I understand the 17-year-old has already been subject to enquiries in relation to both a loan and a permanent move.

“Given he signed professional terms in July last year, City would be able to command a sizeable fee if they cash in and they have capitalised on the elite standard of their academy in recent times (see Romeo Lavia, Shea Charles and Carlos Borges all leaving for big money).

“It represents a significant source of profit and City tend to insert buy-back clauses in their deals, which keeps them in a position of strength for the future.

“One to keep an eye on.”

Ndala is clearly highly rated, however, it shows the strength in depth that the club have if they’re able to even consider offloading the teenager.

City’s is a template that other clubs really should start to follow. Though it’s taken a while, the club have changed things from the ground up, in all aspects, and that has largely proved fruitful for them.

As the reigning Premier League title holders and Champions of Europe, they’re clearly doing something right.