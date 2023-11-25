Opinion: 18 years since we lost George Best but the Man United legend lives on

Manchester United FC
Posted by

On this day 18 years ago, George Best passed away in London’s Cromwell Hospital.

The Manchester United legend’s hell-raising days were over, but his memory would live on for thousands of Red Devils supporters, and just about anyone of a certain age with a passing interest in the beautiful game.

Long before Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came the aptly-named Best.

Part of the United Holy Trinity that included Sir Bobby Charlton and Dennis Law, Best’s skills on the boggy pitches of yesteryear had to be seen to be believed.

South America had Pelé whilst English crowds would delight and marvel at the player who would be known as El Beatle for his disarmingly good looks, charm and sensational skill.

Sadly for Best and for football in general, the good times he had outside of playing began to take their toll on him, and he eventually descended into a life of alcoholism which ended up causing his death.

More Stories / Latest News
Ange Postecoglou targeting ‘versatile’ attacker in January window
Exclusive: ‘Would be mad’ – Fabrizio Romano discusses Gavi’s replacement at Barcelona
‘Multiple Premier League clubs’ – Newcastle’s potential Sandro Tonali replacement could be difficult hire

Thankfully, there are enough memories of the great nights had at Old Trafford and elsewhere for his legend to remain.

The statue outside of the Theatre of Dreams is a permanent reminder of the brilliance of Best and his colleagues too.

May he continue to rest in peace.

More Stories George Best sir bobby charlton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.