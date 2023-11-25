Pep Guardiola comments on heated exchange with Darwin Nunez after 1-1 draw

Pep Guardiola has explained what happened between him and the Liverpool forward after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

With both sides fixated on the Premier League title, Saturday’s 12.30 clash at the Etihad was pivotal in the race and as expected, it did not disappoint.

Erling Haaland put his side one goal to the good with a low-driven shot past Alisson after the Brazilian goalkeeper fluffed his clearance.

Liverpool fought back in the second half and got their reward through Trent Alexander-Arnold whose sweet strike from the edge of the area nestled into the back of the net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates in front of the Manchester City fans

But the fireworks were saved until after the final whistle when Darwin Nunez and Guardiola seemed to get into a heated argument on the touchline.

The Uruguayan striker had to be pulled away by Jurgen Klopp who looked quite bemused by the situation.

Speaking after the game, the Man City coach stated that ‘nothing happened’.

“Nothing happened, he’s just stronger than me,” he said via the Liverpool Echo.

“Listen, no it’s not frustration with that. I’m really pleased. The second question in the press conference, you talk about that?

“Maybe for the last question they ask me about Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola and what I’m going to answer.”

For the first time this calendar year, City have dropped points at home and have now left the door open for Arsenal to potentially leapfrog them into 1st place.

