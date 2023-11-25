Postecoglou wants £100k-a-week Tottenham star gone with contract termination on the horizon

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham found a gem in Guglielmo Vicario this summer but the man he replaced in the Spurs goal is close to being forced out of the club.

The Italian goalkeeper arrived in North London from Empoli for just £17.2m and has been one of Postecoglou’s best players during the opening part of the campaign.

This saw last year’s number one, Hugo Lloris, removed from the position and the World Cup winner has not made a single matchday squad this season.

Tottenham’s new manager has completely frozen out the Frenchman and according to Football Insider, Spurs are looking to terminate the goalkeeper’s contract at the club by agreeing a pay-off.

Lloris was free to leave the North London club during the most recent summer window but could not find a team before the deadline.

It is not certain if the 36-year-old will have options once his contract is terminated but the goalkeeper will likely get approaches from his native France and Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham will get Lloris’ reported wages of £100,000-a-week off of their books ahead of the January window by terminating his contract and Postecoglou will look to add more quality to his squad.