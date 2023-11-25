Raphael Varane offered a quick way out of Man United after ten Hag bust up

It appears that Raphael Varane’s days at Man United could be numbered, but help could be at hand in the form of another European giant.

The serial Champions League winner is believed to have had a bust up with manager Erik ten Hag, with the Daily Mail reporting that their relationship has practically broken down.

That doesn’t bode well for a manager that has already fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and suggests that the bigger the name, the harder ten Hag finds them to manage.

Whether that influences any decisions that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make upon his eventual takeover of the sporting aspects of Man United’s business will only become clear in due course.

For Varane, there is a swift way out being offered, and it’s entirely possible that the French World Cup winner would be minded to take up the option.

According to Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich will pay up to £26m for the centre-back, and whilst this would represent a big loss for United, who signed him for £41m per Sky Sports, it’s a deal that they may consider doing in order to free up the wage bill.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have more than enough cover at the back when all of their defenders are fully fit, so it’s a move that makes sense all round.